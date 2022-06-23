Ukraine 'Waiting for Green Light' on EU Candidacy, Says Presidency

Ukraine on Thursday said it was “waiting for the green light" to receive EU candidacy status as European leaders met in Brussels to discuss Kyiv’s future, four months into the Russian invasion.

“We are waiting for the green light, Ukraine has earned candidate status," the head of the Ukrainian presidency Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.

He added that Ukraine’s goal is “full membership in the EU."

“We will be ready to start implementing the plan from the European Commission to start negotiations on this."

Yermak called the EU summit “historic."

Advertisement

Ukraine has demanded that its candidacy status should be pushed forward since Moscow invaded in late February, with fighting raging especially in the east of the country.

Ukraine had a pro-EU revolution in 2014 that overthrew a Moscow-backed government.

The European Commission-backed candidacy is widely expected to be approved, though some countries have not been enthusiastic about it.

The accession process is likely to take years if not decades.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.