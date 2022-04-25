Home » News » World » Ukraine War: Russia Announces Ceasefire Around Mariupol's Azovstal Steel Plant

A video grab from footage released by Mariupol City Council shows clouds of smoke billowing above Azovstal steel plant and the destroyed gates of Azov Shipyard. (Image: Handout/Mariupol City Council/AFP)
Russian troops from 14:00 Moscow time (1100 GMT) will unilaterally stop any hostilities, withdraw units to a safe distance and ensure the withdrawal of civilians

AFP
Updated: April 25, 2022, 15:45 IST

Russia’s defence ministry on Monday announced a ceasefire around the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol to allow a civilian evacuation from the industrial area that has been sheltering the remaining Ukrainian resistance in the port city.

Russian troops “from 14:00 Moscow time (1100 GMT) on April 25, 2022, will unilaterally stop any hostilities, withdraw units to a safe distance and ensure the withdrawal of" civilians, the defence ministry said in a statement.

