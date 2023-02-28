Ukraine Will Join NATO But in 'Long-term', Says Jens Stoltenberg

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance in the “long-term", but stressed that the immediate issue is it remaining an independent nation in the face of Russia’s invasion.
“NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a member of our alliance, but at the same time that is a long-term perspective," Stoltenberg told reporters during a visit to Finland’s capital Helsinki.
first published: February 28, 2023, 16:29 IST
last updated: February 28, 2023, 16:29 IST