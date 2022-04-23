Ukraine’s Bid to Evacuate Civilians from Mariupol ‘Thwarted’ by Russian Forces, Says City Official

An attempted Ukrainian evacuation of civilians from the shattered city of Mariupol, where many remain trapped, was “thwarted" by Russian forces on Saturday, a city official said.

“The evacuation was thwarted," Mariupol city official Petro Andryushchenko said on Telegram, adding that around 200 residents had gathered at the evacuation meeting point announced by Kyiv, but Russian forces “dispersed" them. He alleged that others were told to board buses headed to places controlled by Russia.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.