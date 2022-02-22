Home » News » World » Ukraine's Borders Remain 'Unchangeable' Despite Russian Action, Says UN Ambassador

A general view of the meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City on February 17, 2022. (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)
The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also voiced great concern over Russia's decision to recognise Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine as independent.

Ukraine’s borders remain “unchangeable" regardless of Russia’s recent actions, Kyiv’s ambassador to the United Nations told the Security Council.

“The internationally recognized borders of Ukraine have been and will remain unchangeable regardless of any statements and actions by the Russian federation," Sergiy Kyslytsya said during an emergency meeting called after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine.

