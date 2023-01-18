Ukraine's Interior Minister Among 18 Killed in Helicopter Crash in Kyiv

The Interior Minister of of Ukraine was among 18 people killed in a helicopter crash in Kyiv region on Wednesday, police said. The helicopter crash in Boravary reportedly killed 18 people, including Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi.

The leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, including Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky, as well as his first deputy Yevgeny Enin, were killed, they said.

They were in a helicopter of the State Emergency Service, as per reports.

According to the preliminary version of the investigation, the cause of the plane crash in Brovary is being suspected to be pilot’s error, local media reports said.

In a video that circulated online from the aftermath of the incident, cries could be heard at the scene which was consumed by a fire.

Monastyrsky, a 42-year-old father of two, was appointed interior minister in 2021.

Twenty two people were hospitalised including 10 children, AFP reported.

Officials said that at the time of the crash children and employees were in the kindergarten. Medics and police were working at the scene. The scene of the crash in the town of Brovary is located some 20 kilometres (12 miles) northeast of Kyiv.

Russian and Ukrainian forces fought for control of Brovary in the early stages of Moscow’s invasion until Russia’s troops withdrew in early April.

(With AFP inputs)

