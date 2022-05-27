Home » News » World » Ukraine's Moscow-backed Orthodox Church Cuts Ties With Russia

Ukraine's Moscow-backed Orthodox Church Cuts Ties With Russia

Priests participate in a procession celebrating Orthodox Easter at the Iversky Monastery, a monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) damaged by shelling, outside Donetsk, Ukraine, in 2021. (AP File Photo)
Priests participate in a procession celebrating Orthodox Easter at the Iversky Monastery, a monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) damaged by shelling, outside Donetsk, Ukraine, in 2021. (AP File Photo)

The church in a statement after holding a council focused on Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine declared the "full independence and autonomy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church"

Advertisement
AFP
Updated: May 27, 2022, 23:32 IST

The Moscow branch of Kyiv’s Orthodox church said Friday it was cutting ties with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, declaring “full independence" in a historic move against Russia’s spiritual authorities.

“We disagree with the position of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow… on the war," the church said in a statement after holding a council focused on Russia’s “aggression" against Ukraine, where it declared the “full independence and autonomy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church".

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: May 27, 2022, 23:32 IST