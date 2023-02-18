Ukrainian universities which were once a magnet for students from around the world even a year ago now lie empty as the war wages on.

More than 20,000 Indian students were also enrolled in these universities a year ago but if one looks at these campuses today, one may find it hard to believe that these corridors were once bustling with activity.

Russian rockets and missiles which continue to attack Ukrainian infrastructure and there are destroyed buildings everywhere, staring at Ukrainians daily along with power outages and water supply stoppages.

Many homes have reported deaths. But, the devastation goes deeper and is not always in the most visible manner.

The missiles have also struck Ukraine’s educational institutions which were once considered as emerging institutions, ready to make their place among the world’s most advanced.

The Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv was arguably quieter than a visit to a graveyard and its more likely that in Ukraine more people are likely to visit a graveyard, to remember those who have died.

The Taras Shevchenko National University is empty as the foreign students as well as the Ukrainian students are gone, like many other campuses in Ukraine.

A year since the invasion has brought repeated missile attacks on the campus. The windows are boarded up, the entire campus deserted, the corridors once brimming with activity now look ghostly, the classrooms are empty and outdated notifications adorn the common room notice board.

The faculty heads at Taras Shevchenko National University are struggling to keep this major university running.

Most Ukrainian students have not left the university but most have nevertheless left campus as they switch to online classes, Prof Serhii Petrovych Zapotocki from the university tells CNN-News18.

This means that teaching and learning has become now a fractional exercise - a heroic effort in itself for the teaching staff of this university.

The faculty members say students may not be willing to pay the same set of fees for online learning for long and universities are now preparing for a collapse in income.

Smaller Colleges Face Similar Fate

At the Mariupol Lyceum, only 30 out of 300 students turn up for physical lessons at the college. “The Mariupol Lyceum has 300 students on its rolls, but only about 30 turn up for physical lessons at the college," Professor Andriy Yaroslavovich Golyutyak tells CNN-News18.

Professor Golyutyak set up the centre along with other teachers from the formerly besieged Mariupol but students turning up for classes is a rarity.

However, the college recorded a triumphant moment this week. A father of one students was released from captivity. The father of the student was taken prisoner by the Russians after the siege on the steel works at Mariupol that began on February 24 last year and ended only on May 20 after the Ukrainian defenders were left with no option but to surrender.

These are the triumphs that Ukrainian universities now celebrate - not distinction of the usual kind but the release of a student’s father from captivity in a situation that should never have arisen.

