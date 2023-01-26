Home » News » World » Ukrainian Army Says Downed 47 of 55 Russian Missiles

Ukrainian Army Says Downed 47 of 55 Russian Missiles

The head of Ukraine's army, Valery Zaluzhny, said Russia launched 55 air and sea-based missiles

Last Updated: January 26, 2023, 17:21 IST

Kyiv

Ukrainian servicemen attend a joint drills near the border with Belarus near Chornobyl. (Reuters Photo)
The Ukrainian army said Thursday it had shot down 47 out of 55 missiles launched by Russia in a massive new wave of attacks.

The head of Ukraine’s army, Valery Zaluzhny, said Russia launched 55 air and sea-based missiles. “Ukraine’s armed forces destroyed 47 cruise missiles, 20 of them in the area of the capital," he added on Telegram.

first published: January 26, 2023, 17:21 IST
last updated: January 26, 2023, 17:21 IST
