Ukrainian Army Says Downed 47 of 55 Russian Missiles

The Ukrainian army said Thursday it had shot down 47 out of 55 missiles launched by Russia in a massive new wave of attacks.
The head of Ukraine’s army, Valery Zaluzhny, said Russia launched 55 air and sea-based missiles. “Ukraine’s armed forces destroyed 47 cruise missiles, 20 of them in the area of the capital," he added on Telegram.
first published: January 26, 2023, 17:21 IST
last updated: January 26, 2023, 17:21 IST