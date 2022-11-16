Ukrainian Missile Aimed at Thwarting Russian Attack May Have Fallen in Poland, Initial Findings Show

The initial findings from the probe being conducted on the missile strike on Poland suggests that the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces towards an incoming Russian missile with the aim of repelling it, news agency Associated Press reported.

The US President Joe Biden earlier said it is unlikely that Russia fired the missile towards Poland late Tuesday night which caused an explosion in the Polish village of Przewodow, killing two people and sending the entire Europe on alert.

Advertisement

Earlier, the news agency Guardian in a report speculated that the missile may have been fired from the S-300 air defence system which are Russian-made air defence systems.

Ukraine has used the incident to rally up support for the embattled country and said that the Russian terror will not stop in Ukraine and spill over to other eastern European and Baltic nations.

(more details are being added to the story)

Read all the Latest News here