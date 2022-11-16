Home » News » World » Ukrainian Missile Aimed at Thwarting Russian Attack May Have Fallen in Poland, Initial Findings Show

Ukrainian Missile Aimed at Thwarting Russian Attack May Have Fallen in Poland, Initial Findings Show

The initial findings from the probe being conducted on the missile strike on Poland suggests that the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces towards an incoming Russian missile, news agency Associated Press reported.

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 16, 2022, 11:35 IST

Warsaw/Moscow/Kyiv

Police block a road, amid reports of two explosions, in Przewodow, Poland (Image: Reuters)
Police block a road, amid reports of two explosions, in Przewodow, Poland (Image: Reuters)

The initial findings from the probe being conducted on the missile strike on Poland suggests that the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces towards an incoming Russian missile with the aim of repelling it, news agency Associated Press reported.

The US President Joe Biden earlier said it is unlikely that Russia fired the missile towards Poland late Tuesday night which caused an explosion in the Polish village of Przewodow, killing two people and sending the entire Europe on alert.

Advertisement

Earlier, the news agency Guardian in a report speculated that the missile may have been fired from the S-300 air defence system which are Russian-made air defence systems.

RELATED NEWS

Ukraine has used the incident to rally up support for the embattled country and said that the Russian terror will not stop in Ukraine and spill over to other eastern European and Baltic nations.

(more details are being added to the story)

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

first published: November 16, 2022, 11:14 IST
last updated: November 16, 2022, 11:35 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+34PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+34PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Giorgia Andriani, Sophie Choudry Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About