Ukrainian PM Says Forces Will 'Fight to the End' Against Russian Attack in Mariupol

Service members of pro-Russian troops ride an armoured personnel carrier during Ukraine-Russia conflict on the outskirts of the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal made the statement hours after a Russian ultimatum for the surrender of those fighters, holed up in a fortress-like steelworks, had expired

AFP
Updated: April 17, 2022, 20:17 IST

Ukraine’s prime minister said Sunday that the strategic port city of Mariupol “has not fallen," adding that the encircled forces defending the city from Russian attack will “fight to the end." Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal was speaking to ABC’s “This Week" hours after a Russian ultimatum for the surrender of those fighters, holed up in a fortress-like steelworks, had expired.

“The city still has not fallen," he said. “There’s still our military forces, our soldiers. So they will fight to the end."

