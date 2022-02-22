Ukrainian President Says Will Consider Breaking Off Ties With Russia

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Kyiv was considering breaking off diplomatic relations with Russia in response to its recognition of two separatist regions on Ukraine.

“I have received a request from the foreign ministry to examine the question of breaking off relations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation," said Zelensky, adding he would now “examine and work on this issue".

In a earlier statement, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that the nation will respond to Russia if it sticks to its aggressive stance . “We are on our land. We don’t fear anything or anyone. We don’t owe anything to anyone. And we won’t give anything up," Zelensky said in a late night TV address.

Zelensky also met the National Security and Defence Council to decide the next course of action. He also dialled French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss measures to address this ever growing crisis. In his address he also urged the West to take swift measures in response to Russia’s actions. He sought retaliatory sanctions on Moscow and urged its western allies to keep their promises, as earlier reported by News18.

