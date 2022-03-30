Ukrainian Soldier Who Told Russian Soldiers to 'Go F*** Yourself' Released from Kremlin Captivity, Awarded

A Ukrainian soldier who told an official on a Russian warship to “go f*** yourself" at the start of the Kremlin invasion before he was captured has been released and awarded a medal for his service.

Roman Hrybov, a Ukrainian border guard was serving on Snake Island on the port of Odesa, when it came under Russian air and sea bombardment during the initial days of the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

When a Russian warship challenged the Ukrainian soldier to surrender, the soldier in an audio clip of the incident, was heard bluntly replying, “Russian warship, go f*** yourself."

“Roman Hrybov, the author of the famous ‘Russian warship, go f*** yourself’ phrase, returned from Russian captivity to his native Cherkasy region. Glory to the Hero," Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said in a tweet.

A photo shared with the tweet shows Roman Hrybov receiving a medal by a Ukrainian official.

According to reports, the 13 border guards died after refusing to surrender Snake Island, which is located 186 miles (300 kilometres) west of Crimea, to a Russian air and sea bombardment. Later, Russia’s defence ministry said 82 Ukrainian soldiers on the island had surrendered to them voluntarily.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly said that during the attack, some of the soldiers died while some others were taken prisoner.

“All those who were taken prisoner were exchanged. Russia came up with this proposal. We exchanged them without hesitation … Those who died, they are heroes," Zelenskiy reportedly said, according to The Guardian.

