UK's Boris Johnson Takes 'Full Responsibility' for 'Partygate'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday he took “full responsibility" for lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street, following the release of a damning internal report on the so-called “Partygate" scandal.

“I take full responsibility for everything that took place on my watch," he told MPs in response, noting the report demanded political and official leaders “take ultimate responsibility and of course I do."

However, Johnson has shown no sign of heeding calls from critics to resign over the issue.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.