UK's Ex-finance Minister Rishi Sunak Announces Bid to Succeed Boris Johnson as Next PM

British Conservative Rishi Sunak, whose resignation from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet helped spark an exodus of other ministers, on Friday declared his candidacy to become the party’s next leader.
“Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country," the former finance minister said, presenting a slick video about his life story to launch the campaign on social media.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.
first published: July 08, 2022, 21:19 IST
last updated: July 08, 2022, 21:23 IST