UK’s Stansted Airport Suspends All Flights Due to Snow, Freezing Fog; Heathrow Warns of Delays

All flights were suspended at the Stansted Airport in the UK after it was forced to close the runway as the nation witnessed snow, ice and freezing fog, news agency BBC reported.

Heathrow and Gatwick also cancelled or delayed flights after snow, ice and freezing fog swept the UK.

The Met department has issued a yellow weather warning for Scotland, London and south-west England until Monday morning. The disruptions will continue.

Trains were also delayed and the drivers were warned to remain cautious while driving as several road accidents were reported.

The airport closed its only runway to clear snow. On its Twitter page, it urged passengers to check with their airline for the current status of their flights.

The Heathrow airport cancelled more than 50 flights on Sunday as freezing fog resulted in air traffic control restrictions on incoming flights and outgoing flights per hour.

Authorities of one of the world’s busiest airports were busy keeping passengers safe and ensuring that they reached their destination as quickly as possible.

“We encourage passengers to check their flight status with their airline for the latest information," the spokeswoman said.

British Airways officials also apologized to its passengers and provided refunds, refreshments and hotel vouchers.

The Heathrow airport officials said the airport could restrict flights in and out of the airport again on Monday causing more disruption.

Bad weather conditions forced the Gatwick airport to shut down temporarily.

London’s Luton Airport warned of disruptions and delays and earlier on Saturday Manchester Airport was temporarily shut down due to freezing fog.

Trains were delayed across the West Midlands and accidents were reported from Shropshire and Gloucestershire.

The British motoring association, the AA, urged motorists to adjust their driving to the freezing conditions on Monday morning.

It suggested that motorists should leave plenty of space behind vehicles, wear waterproof clothing, pack winter essentials and pay heed to warning lights.

(with inputs from the BBC)

