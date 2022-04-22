Home » News » World » UN Chief Antonio Guterres to Visit Russia on Tuesday, Will Meet Vladimir Putin

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. (Image: UN Chief Guterres/AFP)
Reuters
WASHINGTON // Updated: April 22, 2022, 22:56 IST

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Moscow on Tuesday, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin following his February invasion of Ukraine, said Eri Kaneko, associate spokesperson for the U.N. chief.

Guterres will also have a working meeting and lunch with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, Kaneko told reporters.

first published: April 22, 2022, 22:29 IST