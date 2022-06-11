Karnataka
4/4 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
JDS
--
Maharashtra
6/6 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
SS
1
NCP
1
Rajasthan
4/4 Seats
BJP
1
INC
3
OTH
--
Haryana
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
INC
--
OTH
1
Andhra Pradesh
4/4 Seats
YSRCP
4
OTH
--
Bihar
5/5 Seats
BJP
2
JDU
1
RJD
2
Chhattisgarh
2/2 Seats
INC
2
OTH
--
Jharkhand
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
JMM
1
Madhya Pradesh
3/3 Seats
BJP
2
INC
1
Odisha
3/3 Seats
BJD
3
OTH
--
Punjab
2/2 Seats
AAP
2
OTH
--
Tamil Nadu
6/6 Seats
INC
1
AIADMK
2
DMK
3
Telangana
2/2 Seats
TRS
2
OTH
--
Uttar Pradesh
11/11 Seats
BJP
8
SP
1
RLD
1
OTH
1
Uttarakhand
1/1 Seats
BJP
1
OTH
--
Detailed Results
Rajya Sabha Total Seats: 245
NDA 110
UPA 50
OTH 74
11
Home » News » World » UN Chief Appoints Ex-Indian Diplomat Amandeep Singh Gill as Envoy on Technology

UN Chief Appoints Ex-Indian Diplomat Amandeep Singh Gill as Envoy on Technology

The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground in the Manhattan borough of New York. (Reuters)
The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground in the Manhattan borough of New York. (Reuters)

Amandeep Singh Gill has been heading the International Digital Health and AI Research Collaborative project

Advertisement
Bhaswati Guha Majumder| News18.com
New Delhi // Updated: June 11, 2022, 14:39 IST

Former Indian diplomat Amandeep Singh Gill was named by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as his envoy on technology on June 10 to oversee programmes for international digital collaboration. The nomination was announced by Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, who described Gill as a “thought leader on digital technology".

Additionally, Pakistani diplomat Navid Hanif was designated assistant secretary-general for economic development, while Bangladesh’s permanent representative to the UN, Rabab Fatima, was named high representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries, and Small Island Developing States (UN-OHRLLS).

Gill has a BTech in Electronics and Electrical Communications from Panjab University, Chandigarh and an Advanced Diploma in French History and Language, from Geneva University. He also did his PhD in Nuclear Learning in Multilateral Forums from King’s College London.

Advertisement

In 1992, he joined his country’s diplomatic service, where he worked on disarmament, strategic technologies, and international security issues. As a member of the Indian Foreign Service, he worked at the Indian Missions in Tehran, Colombo, and Geneva, as well as at headquarters on bilateral and multilateral issues involving political affairs, security, nonproliferation, technology, development, and human rights.

RELATED NEWS

He was the Head of the Disarmament and International Security Affairs Division, Ministry of External Affairs between 2013 and 2016. From 2017 to 2018, he served as India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

Gill helped establish the National Task Force on Artificial Intelligence for India’s Economic Transformation in 2017 and chaired the Group of Governmental Experts of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW) on emerging technologies in the area of lethal autonomous weapon systems in August 2018, which agreed on a set of Guiding Principles for these technologies.

As Executive Director of the UN Secretary-High-Level General’s Panel on Digital Cooperation’s Secretariat, he assisted the Chairs, Melinda Gates and Jack Ma, in delivering a ground-breaking report in June 2019.

Advertisement

However, as of now, Gill has been heading the International Digital Health and Artificial Intelligence Research Collaborative (I-DAIR) project, based at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Geneva.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on

first published: June 11, 2022, 14:39 IST