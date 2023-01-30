UN Chief Condemns 'Abhorrent' Pakistan Mosque Blast, Says Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday condemned the “abhorrent" blast at a Pakistan mosque that killed at least 61 people and wounded 150 inside a highly sensitive police headquarters.

“The secretary-general strongly condemns the suicide bombing that took place at a mosque in Peshawar in Pakistan earlier today," said Stephane Dujarric, Guterres’s spokesman. “It is particularly abhorrent that such an attack occurred at a place of worship."

