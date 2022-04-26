Home » News » World » UN Chief Tells Russia That Ukraine Ceasefire is Needed as Soon as Possible

UN Chief Tells Russia That Ukraine Ceasefire is Needed as Soon as Possible

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. (Image: UN Chief Guterres/AFP)
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said extremely interested in finding ways in order to create the conditions for effective dialogue

Reuters
Updated: April 26, 2022, 17:15 IST

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in Moscow on Tuesday that conditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine should be created as soon as possible.

“We are extremely interested in finding ways in order to create the conditions for effective dialogue, create the conditions for a ceasefire as soon as possible, create the conditions for a peaceful solution", Guterres said at a meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

He was later due to meet President Vladimir Putin.

first published: April 26, 2022, 17:15 IST