UN Chief's Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric Tests Positive for Covid-19

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, confirmed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and will comply with medical guidelines by self-isolation.

“I would like to inform you that, earlier today, as part of routine testing for work, I received a positive result on a Covid-19 PCR test. I am in close contact with the UN Medical Services and will isolate as per medical guidelines," Dujarric said in an email to UN reporters on Wednesday .

Dujarric said he had been fully vaccinated and received a booster shot. Despite experiencing “very mild" symptoms, he plans to continue working from home, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the spokesperson’s office will operate virtually until the end of this week," he added.

Later in the afternoon, Dujarric sent another email to UN reporters, saying that the secretary-general will have a virtual press stakeout on Thursday afternoon.

Starting self-isolation one week ago after coming in contact with someone who tested positive, “the secretary-general has shown no symptoms and tested negative today," the spokesperson said.

