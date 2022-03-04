Home » News » World » UN Rights Body Approves Probe into Alleged Russian Violations in Ukraine

A view of damaged building following a shelling in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 3, 2022. Ukraine and Russia agreed to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians on March 3, in a second round of talks since Moscow invaded last week, negotiators on both sides said. Sergey BOBOK / AFP
Amid the tense situation, Russia has denied targeting civilians in Ukraine.

Reuters
Geneva // Updated: March 04, 2022, 17:24 IST

The U.N. Human Rights Council voted overwhelmingly on Friday for a resolution condemning alleged rights violations during Russia’s military actions in Ukraine and setting up a commission of inquiry to investigate them.

“It is our common duty to ensure accountability by mandating the documentation and verification of Russia’s crimes and identification of those responsible," Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Yevheniia Filipenko, told the Council minutes before the vote.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in Ukraine and its delegate Evgeny Ustinov told the Council that the resolution’s backers “will use any means to blame Russia for the events in Ukraine."

first published: March 04, 2022, 17:24 IST