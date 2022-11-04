Unanswered Questions on Imran Khan Attack Amid Chilling Echo of Benazir Bhutto Assassination

A clear echo of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s assassination in 2007, the attempt on Imran Khan’s life on Thursday has sent shockwaves across the political spectrum not only in Pakistan but the world. The 70-year-old is stable after suffering a gunshot wound in the leg at a political rally near Gujranwala, while a party worker was killed and three senior leaders as well as some others were injured.

The former cricket star has been leading a convoy of thousands since Friday from Lahore towards capital Islamabad, campaigning for fresh elections after being ousted from office in April.

There are, however, a number of unanswered questions.

Three main videos

There are mainly three videos that show either the shooter or point towards gunfire.

The first one to emerge shows a man with a pistol being pulled down by another man in the crowd. The pistol-holding man is then pounced upon by Imran Khan’s supporters. He was later arrested.

The second video is of this arrested shooter in police custody, in which he is telling the cops that he was “acting alone" and wanted to kill Khan because “he has been misleading people". The cops have been suspended for releasing this video.

The third video raises the suspicion that there was automatic rifle fire – people were seen ducking too – but that possible second shooter is not seen on camera. However, Khan’s party leaders such as Fawad Chaudhry have also claimed that there was a man with an AK-47, who also fired shots. This video captures the crack of gunfire as Khan and his team duck behind banners tied around the edge of the container.

The rather large number of people hit – 15, including Khan – supports the theory that there may have been multiple shooters. Investigators have not yet confirmed this.

Nature of injury

Khan’s nature of injury also gives credence to there being more to the incident than is seen on video.

Since the shooter was standing many feet below Khan, who was standing atop a container-truck, there are questions about the angle at which the shot was fired for him to be injured in the lower leg.

Supporters in the crowd tried to snatch the gun from the attacker. “In that scuffle he missed the target," said a senior party leader.

An inquiry has been launched into the attack but the former Pakistan prime minister claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistan Army were involved in the attack.

Who is behind the ‘attack’?

His party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has called it a “clear assassination attempt".

His march seeking “true justice" started late last month, barely six months after he was unseated as PM after losing the confidence of the army establishment. Since then, his rivals – the PML-N of PM Shehbaz Sharif and the PPP led by foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari – have been in power, with apparent backing of the deep state.

Khan, once seen as a “puppet" of the army, is now pitted against the defence establishment that remains the power behind the facade of a democratic government. This leads to fingers being pointed at the army and the intelligence agency, ISI, who have all but openly been criticising him since before the attack.

Both PM Sharif and minister Bilawal Bhutto have condemned the attack and said the federal government is committed to ensuring a fair inquiry. But rhetoric, so far, suggests that Khan’s party will be hard to convince. It has also raised doubts over the provincial government of Punjab, which is run by yet another party.

In fact, Khan himself named three top people for carrying out this attack. He alleged that the PM Sharif, interior minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Naseer Faisal plotted the “assassination attempt" on him, his close aide said Asad Umar in a video statement.

“Imran Khan called us and told us to convey this message to the nation on his behalf… He said that he believes three people - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Sanaullah and Major General Faisal (Naseer) - were involved in the attack on him," Umar said, adding that they should be immediately removed from their current positions.

Khan has warned that “a protest will be held across the country" if the individuals accused by him were not removed from their offices, Umar added.

Addressing a press conference, Sanaullah rejected the allegations and said not only PM Sharif but also PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif and other leaders have condemned this attack and this kind of thinking. He said the federal government was ready to provide every kind of support for the investigation of this attack and also demanded that the Punjab government should set up a joint investigation team of senior officers to probe the incident.

Sheikh Rashid, former interior minister and Khan’s close aide, has blamed the Shehbaz Sharif-led administration for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill the former premier. “The federal government hatched a conspiracy to kill Imran Khan. Hired assassin (federal interior minister) Rana Sanaullah and the federal government has brought the country at the brink of civil war. It can’t stand before the sea of people as it has to go home," Rashid said.

He also announced protest against the assassination attempt on the life of Khan on Friday in Rawalpindi.

Adequate security arrangements?

Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan has also raised questions on the attack, holding his party’s leadership responsible for not making adequate security arrangements.

She shared a video where PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhary is seen addressing a gathering, where he is heard saying he informed authorities in Wazirabad that there will be an attack on Khan but they did not take any measures.

His ex-wife shared the video, along with this caption: “The PTI leadership has been saying since evening that we knew in advance that there would be an attack in Wazirabad and had informed the local leadership and district administration, including Imran Khan, in this regard. If you knew, whose responsibility was it to make security arrangements in the province?"

Every day for the past week, Khan has summitted a lurching lorry bound for Islamabad and surveyed the legions of feverish followers he hopes will propel him to Pakistan’s highest office for a second term. In his speeches, too, he has repeatedly said he was prepared to die for the country, and aides have long warned of unspecified threats made on his life.

In the videos from the attack, too, chaotic scenes are witnessed as people scamper after the sound of gunfire is heard. Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said PTI supporters “tried to snatch the gun" from the would-be assassin, causing him to miss his mark.

While this seems to have saved Khan’s life, it cannot be denied that security measures should have been more stringent amid such a swarm of supporters. Khan has had private security and elite police units deployed for the political rally, but there is no escaping the fact that his march has been a security hazard taking a dark turn with this so-called assassination bid.

Bhutto’s assassination was not unlike this situation, but the assassin met the target on that day in December. Opening the hatch of her bulletproof vehicle, Bhutto came out of it to greet her supporters in Rawalpindi. A man standing a few metres away from her fired three shots at her and detonated a bomb. Reports are not clear on whether she died of gunshot wounds or shrapnel, but she was dead by the time she was taken to hospital.

Just months earlier, she had survived another attempt on her life when her motorcade was targeted in Karachi, killing more than 130 people.

It is ironic, however, that earlier this week, Khan had warned that a revolution is taking place in Pakistan. “(The) only question is will it be a soft one through the ballot box or a destructive one through bloodshed?" he had asked.

