'Unfortunate And Disappointing': Pak Army Guns for Imran, Upset over His Remarks about COAS Appointment

The Pakistani army on Monday launched a searing attack on former prime minister Imran Khan over his recent statements about the top military leadership.

“Regrettably, an attempt has been made to discredit and undermine senior leadership of Pakistan Army at a time when the institution is laying lives for the security and safety of the people of Pakistan every day," the force said in a statement.

“Senior politicians trying to stir controversies on appointment of COAS of Pakistan Army, the procedure for which is well defined in the constitution, is most unfortunate and disappointing. Senior leadership of Army has decades long impeccable meritorious service to prove its patriotic and professional credentials beyond any doubt."

Khan had alleged at a public meeting last week that the country’s new government was afraid of free and fair elections and was delaying the polls until the appointment of the new army chief by the end of November, when the incumbent General Qamar Javed Bajwa would retire.

“(Asif Ali) Zardari and Nawaz (Sharif) want to bring their favourite as the next army chief because they have stolen public money. They are afraid that when the patriotic army chief comes, he will ask them about their loot," Khan said.

Bajwa is set to retire in the last week of November after holding the top post for six years. He was appointed in 2016 and after his three-year tenure, the then government of Imran Khan in 2019 extended his service for another three years.

“Politicizing the senior leadership of Pakistan Army and scandalizing the process of selection of COAS is neither in the interest of the state of Pakistan nor of the institution. Pakistan Army reiterates its commitment to uphold the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the force said in the statement.

There were also reports that the Pakistan government had put a media ban on Imran Khan.

