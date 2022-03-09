UNHCR Head Estimates 2.1 to 2.2 Million People Have Now Fled Ukraine

The number of people fleeing Ukraine since the Russian invasion began has probably now reached 2.1-2.2 million people, the head of the United Nation’s refugee agency UNHCR said on Wednesday.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told a news conference during a visit to Stockholm that “the time is now to try to help at the border", rather than discussions on the division of refugees between countries.

Grandi added that non-EU-member Moldova in particular was very vulnerable in the current situation.

