United Nations: India Hosts Event Highlighting Gandhi’s Message of Peace As UNGA Discusses Ukraine Conflict

As the UN General Assembly marked one year of the Ukraine conflict, Mahatma Gandhi’s message of peace and trusteeship was highlighted at a special event hosted by India here.

India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in partnership with the University for Peace organised a high-level panel discussion on ‘Gandhian Trusteeship: Mission LiFE and Human Flourishing’ at the UN headquarters on Thursday.

The event highlighted and deliberated on Gandhi’s doctrine of Trusteeship and its relevance in today’s world with a focus on the concept of Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and Human Flourishing to promote sustainable lifestyles and enduring peace.

“Today’s event is very unique. What I find very, very powerful is that we are talking about peace, about non-violence when even in the General Assembly we have a vote …on the crisis in Ukraine," India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said at the panel discussion.

The UN General Assembly adopted a nonbinding resolution, put forward by Ukraine and its supporters, titled ‘Principles of the Charter of the United Nations underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine’.

The resolution, which got 141 votes in favour and 7 against, “underscores the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations." India abstained from the vote on the resolution over its inherent limitations in reaching the desired goal of securing a lasting peace.

In the context of human flourishing, Kamboj said Prime Minister Narendra Modi feels very strongly that the world is one large interconnected family and “his model is one of a human-centric global development approach, not a self-centered model." She cited the example of India sending COVID-19 vaccines to more than 100 countries during the pandemic. “And may I remind all of you that we did not commercialize this moment," she said.

Kamboj further said that India has always been there as a “first responder" and during the recent devastating earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria, India was among the first countries to dispatch emergency relief material and assistance within 24 hours.

“I do want to say in future too we will always be there in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of the world being one large interconnected family." The event was attended by the representatives of the United Nations member States, UN officials, academic institutions and civil society organisations.

The panel discussion was organised as a part of the ‘India Roundtables’ at the United Nations.

The roundtables, being organised to commemorate India@75, will showcase India’s achievements in various areas of development, including financial inclusion, social development, climate action and many more, a press release from the Indian mission said.

According to the concept note for the event, Gandhi, the “Father of modern India", had taught the world the doctrine of Trusteeship and continuing the idea of Gandhian Trusteeship, India embarks upon the role of the Chair of G20 this year.

The motto of the G20 Presidency is “One world, One family, One future", inspired by India’s ancient cultural ethos of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam".

The panel aimed to discuss examples of how sustainable lifestyles can be promoted to combat the adverse effects of climate and environmental degradation and how the fundamental values of pluralism, democracy, and rule of law can be strengthened to build peaceful and inclusive societies.

Gandhi had said that “the world has enough for everyone’s needs, but not everyone’s greed." The underlying meaning is that every member of society should utilise his mental, moral, physical, and material resources for the common interest and welfare of society and not only for his self-interest, the concept note said.

Panelists included Permanent Representative of South Africa Mathu Joyini, Deputy Permanent Representative of Norway Trine Heimerback, Vice Rector, University for Peace Dr Juan Carlos Sainz-Borgo and President of Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs Dr Joel H Rosenthal.

