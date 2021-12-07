As governments and scientists around the world champion vaccination as the way to end the Covid-19 pandemic, the unvaccinated people are increasingly at the receiving end of stricter bans and restrictions.

While Germany has imposed sweeping curbs on people not vaccinated against Covid-19 to combat the latest surge in cases, those in Italy can no longer go to the theatre, cinemas, live music venues or major sporting events under new rules that came into force on Monday.

Here’s a look at the new mandates by various countries against those who remain unvaccinated, even as the WHO on Tuesday cautioned against making the vaccine mandatory for all.

>1. Italy: No Theatre, Cinemas, Live Music Venues or Sporting Events

Unvaccinated people can no longer go to the theatre, cinemas, live music venues or major sporting events under new rules. Only those who have recently recovered from Covid-19 are exempt from the rules, which represent a significant tightening of restrictions in the face of rising infections.

New measures are also being enforced on public transport, with a so-called Green Pass showing proof of vaccination, recent recovery or a negative Covid-19 test now required even on local services. A record 1.3 million Green Passes were downloaded on Sunday ahead of the change.

Italy was the first European country to be hit by coronavirus in early 2020 and has one of the highest death tolls, at more than 134,000. Almost 85 percent of over 12s have been vaccinated, a booster campaign is in full swing and jabs will soon be available for younger children.

>2. Australia: Fines, Can’t Leave Home for Non-essential Reasons

Austria’s partial Covid lockdown will end next week but unvaccinated people will still face restrictions, the country’s chancellor said, as cases decrease following a dramatic spike last month. Chancellor Karl Nehammer said a “positive trend" in recent infections meant the restrictions will end on Monday but the unvaccinated will remain banned from leaving home for non-essential reasons.

Those who cannot show an antibody certificate following a recent infection will face the same restrictions. Austria recorded more than 4,200 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. Daily case numbers reached 16,000 at the peak of the country’s latest wave in mid-November.

Austria’s vaccination rate had long been below the European average and has climbed from 66 percent to 71.2 percent in recent weeks before next year’s proposed vaccine mandate. According to leaks of the draft law for the measure, those refusing vaccination will be punished with a 600-euro ($680-) fine which could be reimposed every three months.

The measures have prompted a series of large demonstrations adding to the country’s political tumult, with Nehammer Austria’s third chancellor in as many months.

>3. Germany: Ban from Public Life

Germany will ban people who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 from large parts of public life, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday after a meeting with the country’s regional leaders. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered (from Covid)," Merkel said, adding that the same rule would also apply to non-essential shops.

>4. Singapore: Barred from Shopping Malls, Workplaces

Singapore had barred unvaccinated people from entering shopping malls from mid-October, and authorities have said they will further tighten rules from January 1, including only allowing vaccinated individuals to enter workplaces.

The country has administered boosters to 26% of the population. Singapore’s COVID-19 vaccination rate has risen to 96% of the eligible population and authorities are now racing ahead to administer booster shots amid concerns over the Omicron variant.

>5. Greece: Vaccine Mandatory, Fine of 100 Euros

In November, Greece barred unvaccinated people from indoor spaces including restaurants, cinemas, museums and gyms as daily COVID-19 cases hit record highs. Now, it’s making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for people aged 60 and over in a move to quell a resurgent virus that is burdening a frail healthcare system. Authorities said those who failed to comply from Jan. 16 would face a recurring monthly fine of 100 euros.

The announcement marks an EU-wide first in targeting a specific age group. Other countries make vaccines mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups of workers. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he struggled with the decision but it was necessary to protect more than half a million elderly Greeks who had failed to get the jab. “Its the price to pay for health," he

said.

About 63% of Greece’s 11 million population is fully vaccinated. While vaccine appointments have picked up in recent weeks, health ministry data shows there are 520,000 people over the age of 60 who have failed to get a jab.

>6. Czech Republic: Ban from Hotels, Pubs and Public Events

The Czech Republic banned unvaccinated people from hotels, pubs, hairdressers and most public events after cases filled hospital intensive-care wards, and were mulling harsher steps to stem the resurgent pandemic.

The central European country acted a step behind Austria, which first set restrictions on unvaccinated people but went for a full lockdown on Monday as the region became the world’s latest COVID-19 hotspot.

>7. Hungary: Unpaid Leave Threat

The employers in Budapest have been allowed to make vaccinations compulsory for their employees in a bid to get people to take the jab. Those who do not comply can be placed on unpaid leave, the new mandate says.

>8. Ukraine: Teachers, Govt Officials Under Lens

Teachers and government officials who haven’t taken the vaccine have been sent on unpaid leave in the country. Shopping malls, restaurants, fitness centres and spas will be allowed to operate only if 100 per cent of their staff has undergone full vaccination. Public transport is also available only for vaccinated people.

>9. US: Take Vaccine or Pay Fine

The US has issued an emergency rule has made it mandatory for private employers to vaccinate or do regular testing of their staff. The rules will apply to organisations with 100 or more employees. A failure to comply could lead to fines of as much as $136,000. The AFP reported that about 5% of unvaccinated workers have left their jobs after their employer imposed a vaccine mandate on them.

>10. Lithuania: Immunity Certificates

Those above the age of 16 must provide Covid immunity certificates in Lithuania if they want to visit restaurants, cafes, shopping malls, cinemas, beauty salons or public events. The rule will be tightened further from end of December and will apply to everyone above the age 12.

>11. Spain: Travel Ban

Unvaccinated travellers from the UK can no longer step foot on the Spain soil. From December 1 onwards, the country is accepting proof of vaccination for adult entry. The advisory by UK government also says that a certificate of recovery from Covid is no longer accepted by the Spanish authorities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.