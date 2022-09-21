Unruly Mob Launches Violent Protest Outside Durga Bhawan Temple in UK’s Smethwick

Unruly protesters on Tuesday evening launched a violent demonstration outside the Durga Bhawan temple in the UK’s Smethwick. The protest outside the temple sparked fears of Leicester-like violence in the Midlands region, with the local communities concerned regarding their safety, CNN-News18.

The violent protest outside the temple also has the people of the Hindu community living in the Midlands concerned about their security.

The protest outside the Durga Bhawan temple was violent in nature as bottles were hurled towards the temple premises. The unruly demonstrators also hurled threats and abuses towards the temple officials.

The members of the unruly mob also burnt crackers and threw them inside the temple.

Police pulled back one violent demonstrator who tried to scale the temple fence and enter the temple.

They were protesting against a visit by Sadhvi Ritambhara, the founder of Param Shakti Peeth and Vatsalyagram.

According to CNN-News18, a member of the temple pleaded to the unruly protesters urging them to restore peace but to no avail. Later, police forces intervened to restore calm and send the unruly protesters back.

The unruly group of protesters also said that they will not allow visits by Hindu leaders anywhere in the UK and threatened that copycat protests will be carried out in front of other temples in the UK.

According to the report, the protesters gathered even after community leaders were apprised that the planned visit by Sadhvi Rithambara was canceled. The community leaders were made aware of the cancellation long before the unruly protesters gathered outside the temple.

The protests were similar in nature to those seen in Leicester over the course of the past two weeks where a flag outside a temple was brought down by a member of an unruly mob.

The series of street violence began after the India-Pakistan cricket match on August 28 when a restaurant in Leicester disrespected the Indian flag before the final result of the first Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan leading to tensions between the Indian and Pakistani communities living in the area.

It is also noteworthy that the Durga Bhawan Temple is located in the Birmingham region and a report by CNN-News18 on the violence in Leicester, citing sources, said that the Pakistani side created a ruckus by bringing almost 10,000 youth from Birmingham to Leicester following the Pakistan cricket team’s victory on September 4.

Following this violent protests broke out which saw attacks on a Hindu home celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi and a young person from the community being attacked with a knife, according to a report by CNN-News18.

(with inputs from Sanjay Suri)

