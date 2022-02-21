Ukrainian Civilian, Two Soldiers Killed in Frontline Shelling: Officials

A Ukrainian civilian died on Monday in a shelling attack on a government-held village, officials said, with the incident coming as fears were rising of an imminent Russian invasion.

Local officials said the civilian was killed in an attack on Novoluganske, a settlement 35 kilometres (25 miles) north of the eastern rebel stronghold Donetsk.

Meanwhile, two Ukrainian soldiers died Monday and three received wounds in a shelling attack on a frontline village that came with fears rising of a nearing Russian invasion of its western neighbour.

Ukraine’s national police said the two soldiers died in Zaitseve, a village 30 kilometres (18 miles) north of the rebel stronghold Donetsk, near to where a civilian died in another attack Monday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.