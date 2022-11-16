Home » News » World » US Actor Denise Richards, Husband Shot at in Road Rage Incident in Los Angeles: Report

US Actor Denise Richards, Husband Shot at in Road Rage Incident in Los Angeles: Report

The incident occurred after the couple stopped to park their truck when a man behind them got irritated and started shouting

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: November 16, 2022, 15:24 IST

Los Angeles, United States

US actress Denise Richards attends the Monte-Carlo Television Festival 60th Anniversary Reception at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. (AFP)
US actress Denise Richards attends the Monte-Carlo Television Festival 60th Anniversary Reception at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. (AFP)

American actor Denise Richards and her husband narrowly escaped after a man opened fire at their truck in a road rage incident in Los Angeles.

The actress and her husband narrowly escaped the incident after they were heading to a studio, according to TMZ.

Denise’s husband Aaron Phypers was driving the truck at the time of the incident. According to the report, incident occurred after the couple stopped to park their truck when a man behind them got irritated and started shouting.

The driver tried to bring his car in front of them and Aaron allowed it, however, he still shot at the truck, hitting the back of the driver’s seat.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

There were no injuries reported in the incident. Richards, shaken by the incident, started crying while a member of her crew saw the bullet hole and called 911. Eyewitnesses said that Denise arrived at the studio looking visibly rattled and sobbing.

The Los Angeles Police Department said that they are is investigating the incident, which took place at near the intersection of Slauson and Western Avenues.

Richards and Phypers got married in 2018. The actor was previously married to Charlie Sheen for four years between 2002 and 2006 and has two daughters - Sam and Lola Rose - with him, a report in NDTV said.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

first published: November 16, 2022, 15:15 IST
last updated: November 16, 2022, 15:24 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+34PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+34PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Giorgia Andriani, Sophie Choudry Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About