US Approves Over-the-Counter Sale of Hearing Aids, Move to Benefit over 30mn Adults

The US FDA is allowing some hearing aids to be sold over the counter, the Wall Street Journal said in a report. The move is aimed at making hearing aids available to people with hearing problems and lower costs while looking for ways to develop better hearing devices.

The number of adults in the US who suffer from hearing-related issues is close to 30 million but only 20% of them use hearing aids. Hearing aids are often costly, there are challenges in accessing them and there is social stigma associated with them which discourages people with hearing problems from buying them.

The hearing aids are also worth thousands of dollars and medical insurance often does not cover the costs.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra was quoted as saying by the WSJ: “Today’s action by the FDA represents a significant milestone in making hearing aids more cost-effective and accessible."

Now with the final rule released, after 60 days hearing aids will be available for over-the-counter sale. Though not all forms and kinds of hearing aids will be available but sale of certain air-conduction hearing aids for people 18 and older who suffer from a mild or moderate hearing loss will be available in stores.

These air-conduction hearing aids are usually the first choice for people who suffer from hearing loss. It uses air as a medium to transfer sound into the ear canal. However for patients with severe hearing loss and those intended for use by children and teenagers under 18 will require prescription.

The new rule also means that certain hearing aids which would cost up to $5,000 would now reduce and cost around $2,800 a pair once the rule takes effect, according to FDA estimates. The FDA said that such over-the-counter hearing aids will be available in stores and also with online retailers as soon as mid-October.

The director of audiology at Massachusetts Eye and Ear in Boston said that this new rule will open up avenues for those with hearing problems to buy affordable hearing aids and also encourage innovation.

The Hearing Industries Association, according to the WSJ report, said major hearing aid manufacturers like Signia, Widex and Starkey sell approximately 4 million hearing devices a year.

The group which represents hearing-aid manufacturers said the rule will expand access to hearing aids. However, they recommended visiting a professional before purchasing a device saying that hearing loss is unique to each person.

