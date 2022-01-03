Home » News » World » US Base in Iraq Faces Drone Attack on Death Anniversary of Iran Top General Soleimani

US Base in Iraq Faces Drone Attack on Death Anniversary of Iran Top General Soleimani

Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike last year. Iraqi forces, who are fighting against the Islamic State in an US-led coalition, said that an armed drone attack at a US Base in Baghdad was thwarted. (Image: Shutterstock)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike last year. Iraqi forces, who are fighting against the Islamic State in an US-led coalition, said that an armed drone attack at a US Base in Baghdad was thwarted. (Image: Shutterstock)

The US, last year, killed top Iranian general Qassim Soleimani using a drone strike at Baghdad airport, bringing both nations to the brink of a major conflict.

Advertisement
News Desk| Associated Press
Baghdad // Updated: January 03, 2022, 17:41 IST

Two armed drones were shot down at the Baghdad airport on Monday, a US-led coalition official said, an attack that coincides with the anniversary of the 2020 US killing of a top Iranian general. There were no reports of damage or injuries from the incident, which was also confirmed by an Iraqi security official.

The official with the US-led international coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq told The Associated Press that the C-RAM defense system at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center engaged two fixed wing suicide drones." The C-RAM system protects American installations in Iraq.

This was a dangerous attack on a civilian airport, the coalition official said.

Advertisement

The Iraqi security official who confirmed the incident said the drones were headed toward a US base at Baghdad airport housing US advisors.

RELATED NEWS

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The 2020 US drone strike at Baghdad’s airport killed Gen. Qassim Soleimani, who was the head of Irans elite Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on

first published: January 03, 2022, 17:29 IST