US, Canada Should Focus On How They Treat Minorities Before Pointing Fingers At New Delhi

The recent attacks on Indians as well as Americans of Indian origin highlights that attacks against minorities in North America, especially in the United States and Canada, have increased. Both nations are currently governed by left-liberal leaning politicians who have on previous occasions commented on the conditions of minorities in other nations, notably India. US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Tuesday expressed concern about the treatment meted out to minorities in India whilst ignoring the fact completely that the US does not have a clean record when it comes to equal treatment of minorities.

A 70-year-old Sikh man visiting New York City from India was left with a bloodied face and clothes when an unknown individual punched him on the face while he was out on a morning walk at 95th Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in Richmond Hill, Queens. This was the second such attack on a person belonging to the Sikh community within a period of 10 days. Community-based civil and human rights organisation The Sikh Coalition is in touch with the New York Police Department Hate Crimes Task Force. One suspect is in custody while the NYPD hate crimes task force is on the lookout for the other suspect.

Not far away from New York, in Toronto, a global Canadian megacity, a student from Ghaziabad was shot dead by an individual earlier this month, who before killing the student committed another murder. Kartik Vasudev and Elijah Eleazar Mahepath were killed unprovoked by a certain Richard Jonathan Edwin.

Toronto police Chief James Ramer said that the arrest of Edwin may have prevented more deaths. He also pointed out that both Kartik and Elijah were from the minority community and his colleague detective sergeant Terry Browne said that it is too early to arrive at a conclusion.

While the deaths of Kartik and Elijah are yet to be solved as Toronto Police officials say they will conduct a deep dive into Edwin to ascertain the motivation behind the shootings it is worth noticing that attacks on minorities have increased in both the nations.

An FBI report on hate crimes against Asian Americans showed that in the years 2019 and 2020, hate crimes increased by more than 73%. It was also reported earlier by several news agencies that following the outbreak of Covid, Asian Americans of Chinese, Korean and other east Asian nations’ descent faced racial insults. The FBI report highlighted that incidents of hate crimes against Blacks and Hispanic people were also on the rise but the rise in hate crimes against Asians was substantial.

Sim J Singh, national advocacy manager of The Sikh Coalition, told the NBC News earlier last year that the attacks on Asian Americans and these reports are just the tip of the iceberg. Singh suspects that there were more attacks but people were scared or reluctant to report them to authorities.

