US Cancels 2,200 Flights Today as Harsh Weather Disrupts Holiday Travel, Airlines Issue Waivers

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, more than 2,200 US flights were cancelled for Friday due to heavy snow and frigid temperatures.

Snow, rain, ice, wind and frigid temperatures were the primary reasons behind disrupting air travel across the United States as the country cancelled more than 2,400 flights on Thursday, CNN reported.

More flights are expected to be delayed or cancelled in the coming days spoiling the Christmas festivities in the states. The report added that 125 flights, scheduled for Saturday, have already been cancelled.

Major airports have cancelled thousands of flights as a powerful Arctic winter storm has intensified. Experts have said that the cold snap could bring the iciest Christmas in decades.

Advertisement

The flight disruptions have been felt hardest in Chicago and Denver, where around a quarter of arrivals and departures – hundreds of flights at each airport – were canceled on Thursday.

Meanwhile in New York, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned that Newark flights should expect delays because of visibility issues.

The city’s airports have warned passengers that the winter weather might disrupt the travels in coming days.

“Flight activity at #LaGuardiaAirport may be disrupted by heavy rain and strong winds later today and Friday. Travelers, please confirm flight status with your airline before heading to the airport," LaGuardia Airport posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, many airlines have issued weather waivers allowing travellers to change their itineraries without penalty during a short window.

Major airlines including United, Delta and American have offered to waive fees for travellers who wish to reschedule their flights.

Advertisement

For those whose flights are still scheduled to depart, the Transportation Security Administration is recommending that passengers arrive at the airport earlier than usual, reported CNN.

Read all the Latest Auto News here