US Capitol Attack 'Shaman' Sentenced to 41 Months in Prison

The self-proclaimed “shaman" whose bare chest and horned fur headgear made him the face of the January 6 assault on the US Capitol, was sentenced Wednesday to 41 months in prison.

Jacob Chansley had pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding after taking part in the storming of the US Senate chamber and leaving behind a message on vice president Mike Pence’s desk saying, “It’s only a matter of time. Justice is coming."

