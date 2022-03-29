US CDC Relaxes Covid Travel Advisory From Level 3 To Level 1 For India

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eased its Covid-19 travel advisory for India. The CDC changed its Covid-19 travel recommendation for India from Level 3 (high) to Level 1 (low).

“The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 1 Travel Health Notice due to COVID-19, indicating a low level of COVID-19 in the country. Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine," the US state department said in a statement.

The statement further asked travellers to review the health agency’s specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers. The CDC asked US citizens travelling to India to make sure that they are vaccinated and up to date with their vaccine shots before they begin their travel. It asked people aged over 2 years to wear a well-fitting mask in indoor public spaces and follow all recommendations given by health authorities in India.

Advertisement

Due to the fall in the number of Covid-19 cases and many nations opting to live with Covid, countries are opening up in a bid to boost tourism and the struggling aviation sector.

The UK also opened up to tourists recently and removed all testing requirements for eligible fully vaccinated travellers. Thailand also started a quarantine-free travel to revive its tourism industry which faced huge losses due to the pandemic. Israel also lifted travel restrictions for all countries earlier in January citing that restrictions do not help in containing the spread of Covid-19.

Indian air carriers are also increasing their weekly flights as demand for travel grows. The Indian aviation authority recently allowed international travel. More than 60 countries have reopened to Indian tourists following the rapid fall in the number of cases.

Advertisement

Union minister VK Singh said that Indian airports will see 33.81 crore passengers in 2022-23, 69.35% higher than last year. Before the pandemic struck in 2020, Indian airports saw 34.1 crore passengers travel through them.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.