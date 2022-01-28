US Confident Of German Support In Axing Nord Stream 2 If Russia Invades Ukraine

The US threatened Russia on Thursday by saying that it will halt the opening of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if it invades Ukraine. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is intended to export Russian natural gas to western Europe and is considered important by Russia as it shows the export ability of the nation.

“I want to be very clear: if Russia invades Ukraine one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward," US state department spokesperson Ned Price was quoted as saying by news agency NPR. Another state department official Victoria Nuland further added that the US was confident of Germany’s support in shelving the deal as the pipeline still remains untested and uncertified by German authorities.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline begins from Ust-Luga in Russia and ends at Greifswald in Germany and runs under the Baltic Sea. Germany was criticised for getting into the deal with Russia by the US and the eastern European nations. At home, German environmentalists also opposed the pipeline.

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock told the German parliament on Thursday that the government was working on a strong package of sanctions if Russia proceeds to invade Ukraine. She pointed out that the package also includes shelving of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The calls for shelving the pipeline comes despite major German and western European business being heavily invested in the pipeline which they say will warm and power several thousands of German homes. US president Joe Biden will also meet German chancellor Olaf Scholz on February 7 to discuss ties and the situation surrounding Ukraine.

“I think the statements coming out of Berlin even today are very, very strong. We will work with Germany to ensure that the pipeline does not move forward," Nuland told the AFP.

US speaks to Ukraine, asks China’s help

US president Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky over the phone. Biden assured more support after providing $650 million in military assistance over the past year.

The US also reportedly asked China to use its influence over Russia and stop it from making any move against Ukraine. “We are calling on Beijing to use its influence with Moscow to urge diplomacy because if there is a conflict in Ukraine, it is not going to be good for China either," Victoria Nuland told the AFP.

