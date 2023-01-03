US Congress New Session: McCarthy’s Critics Pose Challenges to His House Speaker Bid

US Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is struggling to get enough supporters to support his House of Representatives speakership bid. McCarthy requires a simple majority of 218 votes as the US Congress opens for the fresh term.

There are 222 Republican leaders and 212 Democratic leaders who will join the House of Representatives but McCarthy is facing rebellion from within his own party.

The US House Speaker is an important role since the person presides over the US House and is second-in-line to the presidency.

There are six House Republicans who plan to spoil McCarthy’s bid to become the US House Speaker. Three of them said they will firmly oppose McCarthy’s bid and three others said they will ‘almost certainly’ block his bid.

The Republican right’s Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz also remain divided. Both of these leaders are close to each other in terms of policies and with their take on culture wars but before Christmas, Greene appeared to shift towards McCarthy while Gaetz said the speakership nominee does not believe in anything.

The Republican leader, who ran for the speakership in 2015 and failed, has made some concessions to the right-wing within the Republican party and said he will address their request to take an aggressive stance against the Democrats and the Biden administration, according to a report by the Hill.

The report also said that McCarthy has relocated his office to the Speaker’s office which was recently vacated by former House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

McCarthy told NBC that he will have ‘a good day’ when the voting for the speakership begins in the fresh session of the US Congress.

Marjorie Taylor Greene rubbished the probability that a consensus speaker candidate will emerge, challenging anti-McCarthy Republicans.

McCarthy allowed the move to ‘vacate the chair’ with the approval of five Republican members. ‘Vacate the chair’ describes the right of any member of the House of Representatives to call for the formal removal of a sitting Speaker of the House and the election of a new one, according to Ballotpedia.

The report by AFP also said that right-wing within the Republicans are also against McCarthy because he is insufficiently loyal to Republican former president and 2024 election candidate Donald Trump.

The McCarthy speakership bid has also been thwarted by the ‘Never Kevin’ brigade led by Republican House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry. Perry leads nine Republican leaders who say that despite the concessions, they are still unhappy with McCarthy.

McCarthy also promised that he will investigate the Biden family and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The detractors also have shown that there is a growing divide between the House and Senate Republicans.

McCarthy promised to his detractors that he would block bills passed by Senate Republicans in retaliation for their support of the Biden administration’s $1.3 trillion omnibus package.

Who Could Emerge as Replacements?

According to a report by AFP, House Whip Steve Scalise is an alternative. The Hill’s report said that there are 14 GOP members who oppose McCarthy’s speakership bid. Arizona Republican Andy Biggs is also planning on mounting a challenge but there are concerns that he will lack support.

Republican Jim Jordan is also an alternative but Jordan and Scalise have said they will support McCarthy and hope that he will make it in the first ballot.

