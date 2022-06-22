Home » News » World » US 'Deeply Saddened' by Deadly Afghanistan Earthquake, Says White House

Damaged houses are pictured following an earthquake in Gayan district in Paktika province in Afghanistan on June 22. (Image: AFP)
The 5.9-magnitude quake struck hardest in the rugged and impoverished east, where people already led hand-to-mouth lives made worse since the Taliban takeover in August

AFP
Washington // Updated: June 22, 2022, 23:22 IST

The United States is “deeply saddened" by the “devastating" earthquake in a remote border region of Afghanistan that has killed at least 1,000 people and injured hundreds more, the White House said Wednesday.

“President Biden is monitoring developments and has directed USAID and other federal government partners to assess US response options to help those most affected," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement, referring to the US Agency for International Development.

first published: June 22, 2022, 23:22 IST