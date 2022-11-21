US Deputy NSA Finer Says Biden Turns to PM Modi on International Issues: Report

US Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) Jonathan Finer said that US President Joe Biden looked forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s take on global issues during an event in Washington DC’s India House, the Hindustan Times said.

The Hindustan Times in its report said that Finer said PM Modi was among the global leaders Biden “looked to take forward the global agenda and share the burden with." He also lauded the role played by PM Modi and the delegation accompanying him to the G20 Summit in Indonesia’s Bali who helped the head of states arrive at a consensus.

Finer said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was instrumental in forging a consensus around the joint statement among a “far-flung group of countries."

He further added that PM Modi’s “not an era of war" statement emerged as a point of consensus as tensions continue to rise between Russia and the US and its allies.

Finer was present on behalf of the US President Joe Biden at an event in Washington DC’s India House.

More than 700 guests including top representatives of the White House, key figures in the Democratic Party, and Republican Party leaders were present in India House where a lunch was held to celebrate Diwali, Eid, Gurupurab, Bodhi Day, Christmas and Hanukkah.

During the event, Finer told the Hindustan Times that 2023 will be bigger year for India-US ties.

He pointed to US’ support for India’s G20 presidency, the Quad leadership summit, the relaunching of the dialogue between the CEOs and the annual 2+2 dialogue and said these exchanges will strengthen and deepen the relationship between both nations.

He also said Biden saw India-US relationship as one of the most consequential for the US. He said the US President sees ‘great potential’ and the US is committed to deepening the ties between both democracies.

The deputy to the National Security Advisor also said the US despite the partisan battles within the country continues to have bipartisan support when it comes to strengthening ties with India.

The event was also attended by Indian ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu –who hosted the event, senior advisor to Joe Biden Neera Tanden, newly elected lieutenant governor of Maryland Aruna Miller, Biden’s special coordinator for international energy security and infrastructure investment, Amos Hochstein, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and Republican senator Neeraj Antani.

