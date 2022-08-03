‘US Determination to Preserve Democracy in Taiwan Ironclad’: Pelosi Tells Tsai Ing-wen

The US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday after meeting parliamentarians at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.

Pelosi read out a statement where she said that the US remains committed to developing stronger ties between Washington and Taipei.

“Our delegation came to Taiwan to make unequivocally clear that we will not abandon Taiwan. The US’ solidarity with Taiwan is crucial," Pelosi said, highlighting there is bilateral support for Taiwan in the US.

“America’s determination to preserve democracy in Taiwan and the rest of the world remains iron-clad," Pelosi further added.

Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen awarded the Democrat with the Order of Propitious Cloud with a Special Grand Cordon, news agency the Guardian reported. This can be awarded to both citizens and foreigners and is a token of auspiciousness which means that future success is likely, the news agency reported.

Tsai draped the sash around Nancy Pelosi during the event.

After the gesture, Pelosi tweeted: “It is my great and humble privilege to accept on behalf of the Congress the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon: a symbol of America’s strong and enduring friendship with Taiwan."

President Tsai Ing-wen in her address said that Taiwan will not bow down in front of Beijing, without taking the name of China or the Chinese Communist Party.

“Taiwan will not back down. We will firmly uphold our national sovereignty and continue to hold the line of defence for our global security," Tsai said.

She said the war in Ukraine has made the world focus on the security situation in Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific. “Aggressions against democratic Taiwan would have a tremendous impact on the security of the entire Indo-Pacific," Tsai was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“Speaker Pelosi has long and deep-standing ties to Taiwan… Madame Speaker, I must express my gratitude to you," Tsai said, thanking Pelosi for visiting Taipei.

Both leaders posed for photographs together after the event as they stood next to each other below Taiwan’s official flag and a portrait of Sun Yat-sen, also known as the founding father of modern China.

