Home » News » World » US FDA Authorises Merck's Covid Pill for High-Risk Adults Day After Pfizer Pill Was Approved

US FDA Authorises Merck's Covid Pill for High-Risk Adults Day After Pfizer Pill Was Approved

The authorisation provides an additional treatment option against the Covid-19 virus, said FDA. (File photo: Reuters)
The authorisation provides an additional treatment option against the Covid-19 virus, said FDA. (File photo: Reuters)

Today's authorisation provides an additional treatment option against the Covid-19 virus in the form of a pill that can be taken orally, said FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni.

Advertisement
AFP
Washington // Updated: December 23, 2021, 20:25 IST

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorised Merck’s Covid pill for high-risk adults, a day after a similar pill by Pfizer was given the green light.

“Today’s authorisation provides an additional treatment option against the COVID-19 virus in the form of a pill that can be taken orally," said FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on

first published: December 23, 2021, 20:25 IST