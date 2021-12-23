US FDA Authorises Merck's Covid Pill for High-Risk Adults Day After Pfizer Pill Was Approved

AFP
Washington // Updated: December 23, 2021, 20:25 IST
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorised Merck’s Covid pill for high-risk adults, a day after a similar pill by Pfizer was given the green light.
“Today’s authorisation provides an additional treatment option against the COVID-19 virus in the form of a pill that can be taken orally," said FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni.
first published: December 23, 2021, 20:25 IST