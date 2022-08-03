US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Meets Parliamentarians, Calls Taiwan One of Freest Societies

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met members of Legislative Yuan on Wednesday in Taipei. Ahead of her meeting with the parliamentarians, Pelosi said that it is a compliment for her when Taiwan’s people refer to her as their good friend and added that she comes in friendship and peace.

“We have to look at ways on how we can go forward together. US-Taiwan economic cooperation is very important and we want to increase inter-parliamentary cooperation," Pelosi said.

Advertisement

Pelosi also congratulated the Taiwanese government for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. She said the US wants to learn how Taiwan handled the situation and also wants to cooperate with Taiwan on issues related to climate change.

Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday evening and said her visit shows that the US remains committed to US-Taiwan relations.

“Our congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan honours America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant democracy," Pelosi said.

According to a report by the Guardian, Pelosi also told parliamentarians after landing that Taiwan is one of the freest countries in the world.

Meanwhile, China remains angered over Pelosi’s visit. Chinese vice-foreign minister Xie Feng summoned US ambassador Nicholas Burns.

Advertisement

“The move is extremely egregious in nature and the consequences are extremely serious. (The US should) immediately address its wrongdoings and take practical measures to undo the adverse effects caused by Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan," Feng said.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army also said that it will carry on with its missile drills. At least two dozen Chinese fighter jets entered Taiwanese air defence identification zone (ADIZ) within hours of Pelosi’s arrival.

Advertisement

Chinese government mouthpiece the Global Times said that the PLA will conduct a series of ‘live fire military drills from August 4 to 7 in six different areas that encircle the island of Taiwan from all directions’.

The mouthpiece said that Pelosi’s visit was aimed at supporting the “Taiwan independence" secession movement. It also said that the PLA may end the ceasefire with the Taiwanese military in a retaliatory move.

“China will definitely take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to the US Speaker’s visit. All the consequences must be borne by the US," the Chinese foreign ministry said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here