US House Speaker Stalemate Ends: After 15 Rounds of Voting, Kevin McCarthy Seals Deal

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is the new US House Speaker. He was chosen for the top job after he managed to quash a revolt led by far-right Republicans on late Friday night. McCarthy persisted through four days and fifteen rounds of voting to win the US House speakership race.

Following the selection of McCarthy, Republicans on the House floor chanted “USA! USA!" and embraced McCarthy. Now the US House can begin its session and start swearing in new members who have been waiting for a week for the chamber to formally reopen and begin the 2023-24 session.

The path was not easy for Kevin McCarthy as he lost the 14th round by one vote. House Republicans Colorado and Texas also raced to the Capitol Hill to vote for McCarthy. Ken Buck of Colorado could not vote in the previous sessions due to ill health and Wesley Hunt of Texas was with his newborn son and wife. Both McCarthy allies arrived on time to vote for the Speaker nominee, the Guardian reported.

(this is a developing story, more details being added)

