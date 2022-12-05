US Intelligence Officials Say Lull in Ukraine Conflict Could Last for Several Months

The US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said that US intelligence experts believe that the reduced tempo in the Ukraine conflict will continue for the next several months.

She also said that intelligence officials continue to see Ukrainian forces’ morale continue to remain boosted.

“We’re seeing a kind of a reduced tempo already of the conflict and we expect that’s likely to be what we see in the coming months," Haines was quoted as saying by CNBC.

She was addressing the annual Reagan National Defense Forum in California.

Haines pointed out that both sets of armies will try to resupply and ready themselves for a counteroffensive once winter ends. She, however, pointed out that there is scepticism if the Russians will be prepared to mount another counteroffensive once the winter ends.

“We actually have a fair amount of scepticism as to whether or not the Russians will be in fact prepared to do that. I think more optimistically for the Ukrainians in that timeframe," Haines further added.

She said the recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure aim to lower the morale of the troops and of the people.

Haines also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is now aware of the strengths and weaknesses of his forces and is surprised that the Russian army was not able to achieve as much as he wished them to during the ongoing so-called ‘military operation’ in Ukraine.

She said Russian forces face munitions, ammunition shortages and lack of morale.

She, however, pointed out that Putin may scale back on his near-term military objectives temporarily and may come back to the issue later sometime.

“It’s really pretty extraordinary, and our own sense is that they are not capable of indigenously producing what they are expending at this stage. That’s why you see them going to other countries effectively to try to get ammunition," Haines was quoted as saying by news agency CNBC.

She also said that US intelligence officials also saw movement of munitions from North Korea but it was not a lot. She said Moscow may have seeking precision munitions from Tehran.

