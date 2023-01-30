Home » News » World » US Issues Another Warning of Possible Terrorist Attacks in Turkey

US Issues Another Warning of Possible Terrorist Attacks in Turkey

Turkey earlier warned its citizens against 'possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks' in the United States and Europe

Advertisement

Reuters

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 14:55 IST

Istanbul, Turkey

Several embassies in Ankara issued security alerts over possible retaliatory attacks against places of worship. (File/Reuters)
Several embassies in Ankara issued security alerts over possible retaliatory attacks against places of worship. (File/Reuters)

The U.S. embassy in Turkey warned Americans on Monday of possible attacks against churches, synagogues, and diplomatic missions in Istanbul, marking its second such notice in four days, following Koran-burning incidents in Europe.

In an updated security alert, the U.S. embassy said "possible imminent retaliatory attacks by terrorists" could take place in areas frequented by Westerners, especially the city’s Beyoglu, Galata, Taksim, and Istiklal neighbourhoods.

Turkish authorities are investigating the matter, it added.

On Friday, several embassies in Ankara including those of the United States, Germany, France and Italy issued security alerts over possible retaliatory attacks against places of worship, following separate incidents in which the Muslim holy book, the Koran, was burned in Sweden, Netherlands and Denmark.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

On Saturday, Turkey warned its citizens against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: January 30, 2023, 14:55 IST
last updated: January 30, 2023, 14:55 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks