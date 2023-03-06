Home » News » World » US Jetliner Makes Emergency Landing in Cuba After Hitting Birds, No Injuries Reported

US Jetliner Makes Emergency Landing in Cuba After Hitting Birds, No Injuries Reported

The Boeing 737 was carrying 147 passengers and a crew of six, Southwest Airlines said in a statement

Advertisement

AFP

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 11:21 IST

Havana, Cuba

A Southwest Airlines jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport, Dec. 28, 2022, in Phoenix. (Credits: AP)
A Southwest Airlines jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport, Dec. 28, 2022, in Phoenix. (Credits: AP)

A US jetliner taking off from Cuba experienced engine trouble after hitting birds and returned to Havana for an emergency landing on Sunday, Cuban authorities said.

Smoke seeped into the cabin of the plane but no one was injured in the incident involving Southwest Airlines flight 3923 to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the airline and the Cuban civil aviation authority Cacsa said on its Facebook page.

The Boeing 737 was carrying 147 passengers and a crew of six, Southwest Airlines said in a statement to AFP.

It said birds struck one of the plane’s engines and its nose shortly after takeoff.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

“The pilots safely returned to Havana where customers evacuated the aircraft via slides due to smoke in the cabin," the statement said.

The travelers will be put on another flight to Fort Lauderdale, it added.

Cacsa said a probe had been launched.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 06, 2023, 11:21 IST
last updated: March 06, 2023, 11:21 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shanaya Kapoor Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In Stylish Bikinis As She Holidays In Maldives, See Her Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Sets Internet On Fire In Bold Lingerie-inspired Bodysuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures