US Man in Custody After 'Going on Shooting Spree in Memphis, Recording It on Facebook Live'

Several shootings were reported in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday evening (US time) by a 19-year-old black American suspect who documented his actions on Facebook, according to police.

A report by Fox13 said later that Ezekiel Kelly had been placed in custody, citing DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested after wrecking his car near Ivan Road and Hodges Road.

“Be on the lookout for a male Black … who is responsible for multiple shootings. We are getting reports that he is recording his actions on Facebook. We do not have a specific location of where he is now," the Memphis Police Department had said in a tweet.

“Everyone in the area of Ivan Road and Hodge Road shelter in place and stay in the doors," it had earlier said. In a Facebook Live video seen by Fox13, the man claimed to have shot five people.

The man appears to walk into an AutoZone store, pointed a gun at another man, and pulled the trigger.

