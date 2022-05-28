US May Send Long-range Missile Systems To Help Ukraine Defend Donbass As Early As Next Week

The US will send long-range rocket systems to Ukraine after Kyiv said that it needs more weapons to fight off Russia in the Donbas region.

The Biden administration is expected to make the announcement next week, The Wall Street Journal said in a report.

Donbass and Luhansk regions have seen heavy fighting with momentum on Russia’s side as Lyman and Severodonetsk suffer from heavy onslaught and Lyman falling into Russian hands. Fighting on the streets of Severodonetsk between Ukrainian and Russians continues.

The Ukrainians have urged the Biden administration to send Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). Both missile systems can fire dozens of miles farther than any current system that the Ukrainian army is using.

However, the Ukrainian side is pushing for quicker delivery of MLRS and HIMARS systems - which are light multiple rocket launchers which move on a wheeled chassis.

The US said that it would require at least one week to train Ukrainian forces as the supplies are expected to reach within weeks.

The US was hesitant in supplying HIMARS and MLRS systems to Ukraine fearing that Russia may retaliate harshly citing NATO and US involvement.

Earlier this week, Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesperson, said that Moscow is keeping an eye on the weapons flowing into Ukraine from the West.

“You know that a lot of weapons are coming to Ukraine from the West. You know very well what we think about this. There is nothing new here. Our military is monitoring all these shipments very carefully," Peskov said.

Ukrainian forces said that without the missile systems it will be tough to hold on to their positions.

“The situation is threatening and will soon become catastrophic," an Ukrainian official told The Wall Street Journal.

Ukraine’s Western allies and the US have supplied it with 100 155mm howitzers and earlier sent Stinger and Javelin hand-held missiles.

If the Biden administration sends these missile systems it will be sending more sophisticated weapons and thus participating like a proxy despite having no boots on the ground.

For now, Ukraine is depending on Smerch and Uragan long-range multiple-launch systems, designed by the Soviet along with the weapons sent by the US but they are concerned as they run low on ammunition.

(with inputs from the Wall Street Journal)

