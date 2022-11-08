US Midterm Polls LIVE Updates: Over 40 Mn Cast Early Ballots; Biden Says Democrats 'Up Against Darkest Forces'; Elon Musk Backs Republicans

Last Updated: November 08, 2022, 08:15 IST
Washington, United States Of America
Over 40 million Americans have already cast early ballots ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, which could usher in a new era of divided government in Washington. Early ballots this year have surpassed numbers from two years ago, the US Elections Project said Monday. Read More
With Republicans predicting a massive red wave, anxious Democrats are defending their narrow majorities in Congress while struggling to overcome pervasive concerns about the economy, crime and President Joe Biden’s leadership. Democrats are hoping that a backlash against the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade will save them.
The political environment has led to an unusually large playing field as emboldened Republicans press into Democratic strongholds like New York, California, New Mexico and Washington state. Still, the marquee races are taking place in swing states like Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, all of which could help determine the outcome of the 2024 presidential contest.
Because of close contests and extended vote counting, it could take days or weeks before the final outcome is known in several key races.
Here Are Some Factors That Could Affect Results on Election Day:
All signs point to Republicans making significant gains on Tuesday. But whether it’s a red ripple or a tsunami remains to be seen.
After the Supreme Court eliminated Roe v. Wade in June, Republicans, including Trump, worried aloud that the decision might trigger a backlash against GOP candidates who oppose abortion rights. And there have been signs in recent months that voters — suburban women and younger voters, in particular — were energized and ready to vote for Democrats on Nov. 8.
But more than four months after the ruling, the abortion effect may be fading.
In ways big and small, the 2022 midterms will help shape the 2024 election.
A bad night for Democrats could undermine Biden’s rationale for a second term. And Trump would almost certainly seize on sweeping Republican victories as evidence of his political strength ahead of a third prospective White House bid.
Good-government advocates are particularly worried about dozens of election deniers running for state office across several presidential battlegrounds.
Democrats and Republicans could split control of the House and Senate or one party could capture both chambers. Democrats have held the House since the 2018 election during former President Donald Trump’s administration.
Buoyed by voter frustration over the economy and by favorable redistricting, Republicans are favored to win the House. A Republican-led chamber would mean President Joe Biden’s agenda gets halted.
The Senate, which Democrats hold with the slimmest of advantages, could go either way. At stake is control over moving forward presidential appointments, like judges and Cabinet officials, as well as legislation.
As chief executive, Biden will retain his veto power regardless of how control of Congress turns out.
There is no federal government agency that tells the country who has won the election right away, and different states count ballots at different times. That means it could take longer to declare a winner in some spots. Varying rules on when recounts or runoff elections might be required could also factor in.
Some states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, for example, don’t allow officials to begin validating mail-in votes until Election Day. Other states allow grace periods for votes to be counted as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.
All of this means that we likely will not know who won every race on election night.
The Associated Press calls races when it determines a clear victor. But no state releases complete and final results on election night, nor have they ever done so in modern history, according to experts.
The United States has a highly decentralized election system, with local officials responsible for carrying out the balloting and counting returns while states certify results.
Not all states vote the same, either: Some carry out voting only by mail while others have a mix of in-person and mail voting. Others also have early in-person voting periods.
President Joe Biden made a final appeal on the eve of Tuesday’s midterms for Democrats to protect democracy by defeating Donald Trump’s Republicans in an election that polls show could upend power in Washington.
With Republicans well placed to win at least partial control of Congress and Trump hinting at a 2024 White House comeback bid at his own rally late Monday, Democrats braced for the worst.
Even if Republicans win only the House of Representatives, that would scupper Biden’s legislative agenda for the last two years of his first term and potentially lead to a weakening of US support for Ukraine’s resistance against Russia.
“Our lifetimes are going to be shaped by what happens," Biden told an enthusiastic crowd at a historically Black university in Bowie, near Baltimore, late Monday. “We know in our bones that our democracy is at risk and we know that this is your moment to defend it."
“The power’s in your hands," he told Democrats. “So vote, get out the vote."
An influx of far-right Trump backers in Congress would also accelerate the shift that has been taking place inside the Republican Party ever since the former real estate tycoon stunned the world by defeating Hillary Clinton for the presidency in 2016.
Despite facing criminal probes over taking top secret documents from the White House and trying to overturn the 2020 election, Trump is now using the midterms to cement his status as the de facto Republican leader and presumptive presidential nominee. (AFP)
Every U.S. House seat is up for election this year, along with about a third of the U.S. Senate. On the line is control of both houses of Congress, currently under Democratic leadership.
Voters are also electing governors in most of the states this year. They’ll be in office in 2024 when the next presidential election happens and could affect election laws or vote certifications.
Also on the ballot are numerous state legislative officials and local authorities.
The White House on Monday said US support for Ukraine’s war effort will be “unwavering" even if Republicans, who have expressed concerns about the level of spending, win midterm elections.
“We are confident the United States’ support will be unflinching and will be unwavering," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
She said President Joe Biden is “committed to work in a bipartisan fashion, as he has been doing, to support Ukraine."
Kevin McCarthy, who stands to become House of Representatives speaker if the Republicans take control of the chamber, recently warned there would be no “blank check" for Ukraine if his party is in charge.
Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion enjoys backing from much of the Republican base although hard-right lawmakers close to former president Donald Trump have voiced criticism.
Some Trump-inspired Republicans have attacked the level of US assistance to Ukraine, which includes $40 billion approved in May on bipartisan lines and a Biden request for another $11.2 billion.
But Mitch McConnell, the top Senate Republican, has vowed to go beyond Biden and fast-track weapons including those with a longer range, while Mike Pence, who was Trump’s vice president, recently took direct aim at critics of arming Ukraine. (AFP)
Twitter is planning to defer the rollout of the verification check marks to its subscribers of the new USD 7.99 a month subscription service until after Tuesday’s midterm elections in the US, amid concerns over the spread of false information, a media report has said.
The social media company made the call a day after announcing that it was rolling out the programme for subscribers to receive a verification check mark on their profile for the monthly fee.
The New York Times reported on Sunday that Twitter is “delaying the rollout of verification check marks to subscribers of its new USD 7.99 a month subscription service until after Tuesday’s midterm elections".
“Power to the people. Your account will get a blue check mark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow," Twitter said in the announcement for the blue tick on Saturday.
Several Twitter users and employees had voiced concerns that the new badges “could cause confusion ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections because users could easily create verified accounts — say, posing as President Biden or as lawmakers or news outlets and publishing false information about voting results — which could potentially sow discord," the NYT report said.
One Twitter employee, in an internal company communication, asked why the social network was “making such a risky change before elections, which has the potential of causing election interference," the report said.
A manager working on the verification badge project said “we’ve made the decision to move the launch of this release to November 9, after the midterm elections," it said. (PTI)
More than 42 million Americans have cast early ballots ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, surpassing the numbers from 2018, the US Elections Project said Monday.
Americans will go to the polls on Tuesday to elect 435 members of the House of Representatives, one-third of the Senate and a host of state and local posts.
Most of the 50 US states allow voters to cast ballots early, either in-person or by mail, a practice which became widespread during the 2020 presidential election, which was held at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to the US Elections Project, as of Monday there have been more than 19.3 early votes cast in-person and 22.7 million by mail for a total of 42.03 million.
It said 39.1 million people had voted by the same point in the 2018 midterms.
Republican lawmakers have lodged technical objections to early voting in several states where elections could be close. (AFP)
Elon Musk, the billionaire new owner of Twitter, on Monday called for US voters to back Republican candidates on the eve of knife-edge midterm elections.
“Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," Musk tweeted to his 114 million followers.
“Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who’s in charge!"
The Tesla boss’s stewardship of Twitter — one of the world’s leading platforms for discourse and activism — has prompted warnings over its political neutrality.
Musk has indicated he plans to lift the ban on former president Donald Trump, though not before the midterm vote on Tuesday.
Trump was banned for allegedly inciting last year’s attack on the Capitol by a violent mob seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Musk’s sacking of many Twitter staff has also underlined fears that the site will be flooded by hate speech and disinformation, leading some advertisers to back away. (AFP)
Republicans and Democrats on Monday traded final blows ahead of the polls which could upend Joe Biden’s presidency, weaken Western support for Ukraine and even open the door to a comeback bid by Donald Trump.
Ahead of the polls, Biden acknowledged that Democrats face an uphill battle to retain control of Congress, telling supporters that “if we’re able to hold on, we’re going to be in an incredible shape.”
Democrats are trying to retain majorities in Congress for the final two years of President Joe Biden’s first term. However, early projections show that Republicans are favoured to win control of the House.
“I know that sounds like a very high expectation,” he admitted, adding that “we’re up against some of the darkest forces we’ve ever seen in our history.”
Biden, who has framed his closing argument as a warning that American democracy is on the line, was set to close out days of campaigning for Democratic candidates at a rally Monday evening near Baltimore.
Former President Donald Trump is using the midterms to repeatedly tease a possible 2024 White House run, even as he faces criminal probes over taking secret documents and trying to overturn the 2020 election.
With polls showing Republicans in line to seize the House of Representatives, the increasingly far-right party eyed snarling the rest of Biden’s first term in aggressive investigations and opposition to spending plans.
Kevin McCarthy, who would likely become speaker of the House — placing him second in line to the president — refused to rule out impeachment proceedings.
“We will never use impeachment for political purposes,” McCarthy told CNN. “That doesn’t mean if something rises to the occasion, it would not be used at any other time.”
One key question remained whether the US Senate would also flip, leaving Biden as little more than a lame duck.
With Congress out of Democrats’ hands, Biden would see his legislative agenda collapse.
That would raise questions over everything from climate crisis policies, which the president will be laying out at the COP27 conference in Egypt this week, to Ukraine, where Republicans are reluctant to maintain the current rate of US financial and military support.
Just how badly Tuesday goes will also likely determine whether Biden, who turns 80 this month and is the oldest president ever, will seek a second term or step aside, plunging his party into fresh uncertainty.
